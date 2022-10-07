Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s traded shares were 3.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.34% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the CUK share is $23.29, that puts it down -275.65 from that peak though still a striking 6.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.80. The company’s market capitalization is $11.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.77 million shares over the past three months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) registered a -5.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.34% in intraday trading to $6.20 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.89%, and it has moved by -29.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.80%. The short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is 4.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.39, which implies an increase of 40.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, CUK is trading at a discount of -254.84% off the target high and 3.23% off the low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 620.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.75 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.70%. While earnings are projected to return 35.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.40% per annum.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 18 and December 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.99%, with the float percentage being 16.99%. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 6.84% of all shares), a total value of $182.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.99 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 1.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $36.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) shares are Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $1.93 million.