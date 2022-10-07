Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Given A -107.47% drop From High?

During the recent session, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s traded shares were 1.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.05% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ERIC share is $12.78, that puts it down -107.47 from that peak though still a striking 8.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.65. The company’s market capitalization is $21.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.49 million shares over the past three months.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. ERIC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) registered a -1.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.05% in intraday trading to $6.16 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.17%, and it has moved by -13.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.15%. The short interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is 8.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.43, which implies an increase of 34.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.46 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, ERIC is trading at a discount of -94.81% off the target high and -4.87% off the low.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) shares have gone down -34.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.06% against 14.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.80% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.15 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.34 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.51 billion and $8.05 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.50% and then drop by -8.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 92.90%. While earnings are projected to return 29.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.23% per annum.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 0.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.96%, with the float percentage being 8.96%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 384 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 95.25 million shares (or 3.10% of all shares), a total value of $870.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.69 million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $390.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 56.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $518.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.5 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $139.33 million.