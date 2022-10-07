Boom Or Bust? Where Will AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC)’s traded shares were 4.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.26% or -$0.68. The 52-week high for the AERC share is $117.35, that puts it down -2769.19 from that peak though still a striking 56.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $60.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.28 million shares over the past three months.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) trade information

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) registered a -14.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.26% in intraday trading to $4.09 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.65%, and it has moved by 26.23% in 30 days. The short interest in AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) is 0.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,358.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -153.80% in 2022.

AERC Dividends

AeroClean Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC)’s Major holders

AeroClean Technologies Inc. insiders own 62.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.23%, with the float percentage being 3.27%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14290.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $51444.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10296.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $37065.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7134.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15766.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5880.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $77028.0.