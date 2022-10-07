Boom Or Bust: Where Does Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s traded shares were 1.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.14% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the BHG share is $9.58, that puts it down -795.33 from that peak though still a striking 2.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $718.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. BHG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) registered a -6.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.14% in intraday trading to $1.07 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.46%, and it has moved by -32.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.32%. The short interest in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) is 11.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.43, which implies an increase of 55.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.20 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, BHG is trading at a discount of -273.83% off the target high and -12.15% off the low.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bright Health Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) shares have gone down -42.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.72% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.30% this quarter and then jump 20.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 75.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.81 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.75 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.11 billion and $1.08 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 62.80% and then jump by 62.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -648.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.20% per annum.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Bright Health Group Inc. insiders own 5.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.04%, with the float percentage being 73.26%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 218.21 million shares (or 34.68% of all shares), a total value of $421.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79.31 million shares, is of Deer Management Co. LLC’s that is approximately 12.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $153.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.75 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $8.64 million.