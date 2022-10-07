Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s traded shares were 2.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BWV share is $90.90, that puts it down -5035.59 from that peak though still a striking 6.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.66. The company’s market capitalization is $24.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.04 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.12% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.91%, and it has moved by -38.33% in 30 days. The short interest in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -87.30% in 2022.

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. insiders own 55.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.37%, with the float percentage being 23.40%. American Financial Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 3.28% of all shares), a total value of $22.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18333.0 shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 4418.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9410.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3818.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $16837.0.