As The Stock Falls By -54.57% Year-To-Date, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.00% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SHCR share is $8.54, that puts it down -318.63 from that peak though still a striking 32.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $718.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.25 million shares over the past three months.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SHCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) registered a 2.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.00% in intraday trading to $2.04 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.37%, and it has moved by 4.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.95%. The short interest in Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is 9.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.12, which implies an increase of 50.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.10 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, SHCR is trading at a discount of -292.16% off the target high and -2.94% off the low.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sharecare Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) shares have gone down -12.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -550.00% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 99.30% this quarter and then jump 76.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $102.93 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120.13 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $98.46 million and $103.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.50% and then jump by 16.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -7.00% in 2022.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Sharecare Inc. insiders own 10.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.71%, with the float percentage being 35.29%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.05 million shares (or 2.58% of all shares), a total value of $22.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.0 million shares, is of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s that is approximately 2.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $22.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I owns about 4.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.91 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $9.65 million.