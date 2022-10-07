A -106.75% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI)

During the recent session, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s traded shares were 3.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.91% or -$1.42. The 52-week high for the LEVI share is $28.62, that puts it down -97.24 from that peak though still a striking 0.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.43. The company’s market capitalization is $6.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.25 million shares over the past three months.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LEVI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) trade information

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) registered a -8.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.91% in intraday trading to $14.51 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.51%, and it has moved by -8.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.28%. The short interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is 7.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.90, which implies an increase of 36.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, LEVI is trading at a discount of -106.75% off the target high and -24.05% off the low.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Levi Strauss & Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares have gone down -17.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.76% against -7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.90% this quarter and then jump 2.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.59 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.75 billion by the end of Nov 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.70%. While earnings are projected to return 522.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.30% per annum.

LEVI Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Levi Strauss & Co. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s Major holders

Levi Strauss & Co. insiders own 5.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.69%, with the float percentage being 83.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 315 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.89 million shares (or 7.98% of all shares), a total value of $155.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.48 million shares, is of Parnassus Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $128.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares are Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund owns about 6.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.97 million, or about 4.01% of the stock, which is worth about $78.38 million.