Year-To-Date, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Price Has Decrease -92.38%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.99% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the ATHX share is $35.50, that puts it down -1963.95 from that peak though still a striking 34.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $19.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 million shares over the past three months.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) registered a -8.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.99% in intraday trading to $1.72 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.52%, and it has moved by -22.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.79%. The short interest in Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is 21.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.89 day(s) to cover.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Athersys Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Athersys Inc. (ATHX) shares have gone down -87.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.46% against 1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -47.20% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.50%. While earnings are projected to return 7.70% in 2022.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Athersys Inc. insiders own 7.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.76%, with the float percentage being 24.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.25 million shares (or 5.02% of all shares), a total value of $8.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.99 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.69 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $1.63 million.