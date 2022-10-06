WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s traded shares were 4.85 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.87% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the WKEY share is $13.70, that puts it down -606.19 from that peak though still a striking 27.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $20.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 29840.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 33.33K shares over the past three months.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) registered a 16.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.87% in intraday trading to $1.94 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.17%, and it has moved by -29.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.19%. The short interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) is 94150.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WISeKey International Holding AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) shares have gone down -66.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.29% against -0.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.00%. While earnings are projected to return 57.60% in 2022.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

WISeKey International Holding AG insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.20%, with the float percentage being 3.20%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 54232.0 shares (or 0.52% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23250.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 696.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2213.0 market value.