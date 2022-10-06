Will NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.86% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the NTAP share is $96.82, that puts it down -45.35 from that peak though still a striking 8.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.26. The company’s market capitalization is $14.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NTAP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.1.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) trade information

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) registered a -0.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.86% in intraday trading to $66.61 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.48%, and it has moved by -4.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.59%. The short interest in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is 5.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $88.70, which implies an increase of 24.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, NTAP is trading at a discount of -80.15% off the target high and -12.6% off the low.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NetApp Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NetApp Inc. (NTAP) shares have gone down -17.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.60% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.30% this quarter and then jump 3.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.55 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.66 billion by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.00%. While earnings are projected to return 26.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.02% per annum.

NTAP Dividends

NetApp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NetApp Inc. is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s Major holders

NetApp Inc. insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.65%, with the float percentage being 93.93%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,018 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.82 million shares (or 11.75% of all shares), a total value of $2.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 8.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $719.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.4 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $531.26 million.