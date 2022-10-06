What To Expect Going Ahead For Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) Given Its -30.28 Percent Loss On Wednesday?

During the recent session, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s traded shares were 0.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -30.28% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the APLT share is $19.14, that puts it down -2800.0 from that peak though still a striking -10.61% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $45.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 241.95K shares over the past three months.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) registered a -30.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -30.28% in intraday trading to $0.66 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.79%, and it has moved by -30.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.95%. The short interest in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) shares have gone down -60.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.81% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.20% this quarter and then jump 41.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 3.60% in 2022.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Applied Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 20.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.40%, with the float percentage being 96.88%. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.55 million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $5.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.6 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $0.86 million.