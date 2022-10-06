What To Expect As Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Delivers An -13.91% Loss In 6 Months

During the recent session, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.31% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the SHO share is $13.91, that puts it down -42.37 from that peak though still a striking 5.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.24. The company’s market capitalization is $2.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.44 million shares over the past three months.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. SHO has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) trade information

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) registered a -1.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.31% in intraday trading to $9.77 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.60%, and it has moved by -7.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.23%. The short interest in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) is 13.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.6 day(s) to cover.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) shares have gone down -13.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,950.00% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 137.50% this quarter and then jump 153.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $218.61 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $225.18 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $103.76 million and $156.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 110.70% and then jump by 43.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.10%. While earnings are projected to return 103.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.90% per annum.

SHO Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s Major holders

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. insiders own 1.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.21%, with the float percentage being 107.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 330 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 32.19 million shares (or 14.96% of all shares), a total value of $379.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $240.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 10.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $129.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.63 million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $78.15 million.