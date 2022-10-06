We Just Learned Something New About SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) This Week With Its -8.78% Loss

During the last session, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $234.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.85% or -$11.93. The 52-week high for the SEDG share is $389.71, that puts it down -66.37 from that peak though still a striking 14.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $200.86. The company’s market capitalization is $13.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SEDG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.39.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) registered a -4.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.85% in intraday trading to $234.24 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.78%, and it has moved by -15.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.45%. The short interest in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is 1.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $367.63, which implies an increase of 36.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $245.00 and $428.00 respectively. As a result, SEDG is trading at a discount of -82.72% off the target high and -4.59% off the low.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) shares have gone down -28.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.67% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.60% this quarter and then jump 33.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $725.23 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $813.27 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $455.49 million and $526.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 59.20% and then jump by 54.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.50%. While earnings are projected to return 15.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 28.52% per annum.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.70%, with the float percentage being 85.61%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,017 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.59 million shares (or 8.28% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 4.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $806.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Global Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $358.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $370.59 million.