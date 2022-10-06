Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Has Been Rising 4.07% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s traded shares were 1.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $132.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.32% or -$8.96. The 52-week high for the WCN share is $148.20, that puts it down -11.55 from that peak though still a striking 14.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $113.50. The company’s market capitalization is $37.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 895.02K shares over the past three months.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) trade information

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) registered a -6.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.32% in intraday trading to $132.85 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.98%, and it has moved by 0.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.62%. The short interest in Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is 2.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Waste Connections Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) shares have gone up 0.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.10% against 31.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.60% this quarter and then jump 13.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.3 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.32 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.89 billion and $2.02 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.40% and then jump by 14.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.20%. While earnings are projected to return 204.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.63% per annum.

WCN Dividends

Waste Connections Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Waste Connections Inc. is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s Major holders

Waste Connections Inc. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.49%, with the float percentage being 92.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 829 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.53 million shares (or 10.32% of all shares), a total value of $3.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.81 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.33 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.04 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.84 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $816.22 million.