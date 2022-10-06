Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) Stock Dropped -7.27% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.92% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the VLDR share is $7.83, that puts it down -667.65 from that peak though still a striking 19.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $227.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.29 million shares over the past three months.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) registered a -1.92% downside in the last session. The stock plummet -1.92% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -7.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.20%. The short interest in Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) is 14.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.55, which implies an increase of 77.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, VLDR is trading at a discount of -1076.47% off the target high and -47.06% off the low.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Velodyne Lidar Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) shares have gone down -58.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.36% against 0.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.21 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.6 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.6 million and $13.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.50% and then drop by -3.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -8.10% in 2022.

VLDR Dividends

Velodyne Lidar Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s Major holders

Velodyne Lidar Inc. insiders own 23.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.07%, with the float percentage being 36.88%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.49 million shares (or 4.56% of all shares), a total value of $24.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.87 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.96 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $2.83 million.