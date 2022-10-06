Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL)’s Stock Is Up 3.34%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$0.61. The 52-week high for the UL share is $54.35, that puts it down -23.49 from that peak though still a striking 3.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.54. The company’s market capitalization is $115.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.64 million shares over the past three months.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) trade information

Unilever PLC (UL) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.36% in intraday trading to $44.01 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.86%, and it has moved by -0.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.50%. The short interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is 7.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

Unilever PLC (UL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Unilever PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Unilever PLC (UL) shares have gone down -3.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.94% against -8.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.00%. While earnings are projected to return 9.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.90% per annum.

UL Dividends

Unilever PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Unilever PLC is 1.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders

Unilever PLC insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.57%, with the float percentage being 9.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,119 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.77 million shares (or 0.78% of all shares), a total value of $900.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.23 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $784.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unilever PLC (UL) shares are Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund owns about 8.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $372.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.78 million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $308.88 million.