Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL)

During the recent session, Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.03% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the MEGL share is $249.94, that puts it down -6056.16 from that peak though still a striking 18.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $80.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.30 million shares over the past three months.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) registered a 10.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.03% in intraday trading to $4.06 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.75%, and it has moved by -29.04% in 30 days. The short interest in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) is 71590.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -62.40% in 2022.

MEGL Dividends

Magic Empire Global Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s Major holders

Magic Empire Global Limited insiders own 63.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.11%, with the float percentage being 0.31%. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Aug 30, 2022, the company held over 22771.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $91539.0 in shares.