Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) Is Worth Evaluating At $2.44

During the recent session, Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s traded shares were 1.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.92% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the PLSE share is $24.58, that puts it down -907.38 from that peak though still a striking 51.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $76.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 193.24K shares over the past three months.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. PLSE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) trade information

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) registered a -7.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.92% in intraday trading to $2.44 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 48.04%, and it has moved by 103.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.07%. The short interest in Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) is 1.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 51.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, PLSE is trading at a discount of -104.92% off the target high and -104.92% off the low.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pulse Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) shares have gone down -28.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.58% against -3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.20% this quarter and then jump 44.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -21.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.40%. While earnings are projected to return -6.20% in 2022.

PLSE Dividends

Pulse Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s Major holders

Pulse Biosciences Inc. insiders own 56.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.45%, with the float percentage being 19.59%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 2.07% of all shares), a total value of $1.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $0.47 million.