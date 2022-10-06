Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s traded shares were 4.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.41% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the PRTY share is $9.21, that puts it down -468.52 from that peak though still a striking 35.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $185.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.50 million shares over the past three months.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. PRTY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) registered a -2.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.41% in intraday trading to $1.62 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.50%, and it has moved by -23.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.86%. The short interest in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is 9.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 19.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, PRTY is trading at a discount of -23.46% off the target high and -23.46% off the low.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Party City Holdco Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) shares have gone down -51.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -88.24% against -3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -79.30% this quarter and then jump 250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $529.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $548.4 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.60%. While earnings are projected to return 98.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.58% per annum.

PRTY Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

Party City Holdco Inc. insiders own 2.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.40%, with the float percentage being 83.90%. CAS Investment Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.05 million shares (or 16.05% of all shares), a total value of $64.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.26 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.56 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $3.37 million.