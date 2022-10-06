Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Drops -1941.42% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s traded shares were 2.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.59% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the PGY share is $34.50, that puts it down -1941.42 from that peak though still a striking 3.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.63. The company’s market capitalization is $771.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.05 million shares over the past three months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. PGY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) registered a -5.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.59% in intraday trading to $1.69 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.44%, and it has moved by -82.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.93%. The short interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 85.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, PGY is trading at a discount of -610.06% off the target high and -610.06% off the low.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.76%, with the float percentage being 22.76%.