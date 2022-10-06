Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Has Lost -77.96% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares were 9.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.73% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the OPEN share is $25.33, that puts it down -686.65 from that peak though still a striking 11.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.09 million shares over the past three months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) registered a -4.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.73% in intraday trading to $3.22 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.29%, and it has moved by -23.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.25%. The short interest in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is 71.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.41 day(s) to cover.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Opendoor Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares have gone down -61.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.00% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 123.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.19 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.26 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -67.40%. While earnings are projected to return -138.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.20% per annum.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Opendoor Technologies Inc. insiders own 16.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.04%, with the float percentage being 84.17%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 419 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 45.27 million shares (or 7.25% of all shares), a total value of $391.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $380.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. owns about 14.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $121.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.79 million, or about 1.73% of the stock, which is worth about $93.33 million.