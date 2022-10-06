Now Is A Good Time To Buy Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS)

During the recent session, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $183.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.08% or $3.74. The 52-week high for the ZS share is $376.11, that puts it down -104.53 from that peak though still a striking 31.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $125.12. The company’s market capitalization is $26.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.25 million shares over the past three months.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) registered a 2.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.08% in intraday trading to $183.89 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.74%, and it has moved by 24.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.31%. The short interest in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is 5.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zscaler Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zscaler Inc. (ZS) shares have gone down -24.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.57% against -5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $305.44 million as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $325.25 million by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.50%. While earnings are projected to return -43.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 52.33% per annum.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 28 and December 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Zscaler Inc. insiders own 40.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.47%, with the float percentage being 78.36%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 937 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.61 million shares (or 5.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.84 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.82 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.64 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $584.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $309.75 million.