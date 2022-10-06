Now Is A Good Time To Buy Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL)

During the recent session, Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s traded shares were 1.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.15% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the HIL share is $3.39, that puts it down -1.19 from that peak though still a striking 64.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $190.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) trade information

Hill International Inc. (HIL) registered a 0.15% upside in the last session. The stock spiked 0.15% in intraday trading to $3.35 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -0.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.55%. The short interest in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 52.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, HIL is trading at a discount of -108.96% off the target high and -108.96% off the low.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $98.5 million by the end of Sep 2017. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $152.61 million and $147.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -34.00% and then drop by -33.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.40%. While earnings are projected to return 48.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

HIL Dividends

Hill International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s Major holders

Hill International Inc. insiders own 22.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.89%, with the float percentage being 77.32%. Engine Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.56 million shares (or 10.08% of all shares), a total value of $18.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.53 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hill International Inc. (HIL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $2.06 million.