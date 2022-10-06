Now Is A Good Time To Buy G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD)

During the recent session, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.06% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GMVD share is $6.74, that puts it down -2708.33 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $5.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 876.06K shares over the past three months.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) registered a 8.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.06% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.68%, and it has moved by -32.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.95%. The short interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 96.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, GMVD is trading at a discount of -2400.0% off the target high and -2400.0% off the low.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd insiders own 29.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.44%, with the float percentage being 4.85%. Regal Partners Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60164.0 shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $14252.0.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 38958.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9229.0 market value.