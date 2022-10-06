Now Is A Good Time To Buy FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO)

During the last session, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s traded shares were 3.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 41.23% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the FOXO share is $11.00, that puts it down -583.23 from that peak though still a striking 34.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $61.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 308.24K shares over the past three months.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) registered a 41.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 41.23% in intraday trading to $1.61 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.62%, and it has moved by -84.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.59%.

While earnings are projected to return 360.40% in 2022.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

FOXO Technologies Inc. insiders own 20.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.13%, with the float percentage being 35.31%. Glazer Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.48 million shares (or 12.69% of all shares), a total value of $2.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 million shares, is of Meteora Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 10.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd owns about 56351.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90725.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1868.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $3007.0.