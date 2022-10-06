Now Is A Good Time To Buy bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE)

During the last session, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s traded shares were 6.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.80% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the BLUE share is $17.85, that puts it down -155.73 from that peak though still a striking 58.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.87. The company’s market capitalization is $484.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.22 million shares over the past three months.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) registered a 2.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.80% in intraday trading to $6.98 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.97%, and it has moved by 9.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.64%. The short interest in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is 13.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.16 day(s) to cover.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that bluebird bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) shares have gone up 40.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.93% against 1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.40% this quarter and then jump 64.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 699.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $680k as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $710k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.47 million and $37.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -90.90% and then drop by -98.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.90%. While earnings are projected to return 9.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 55.90% per annum.

BLUE Dividends

bluebird bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

bluebird bio Inc. insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.84%, with the float percentage being 73.72%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.15 million shares (or 18.41% of all shares), a total value of $63.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.14 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 6.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.97 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $9.56 million.