Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) Rose 42.64% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 36.03% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.13% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the NLSN share is $27.93, that puts it 0.0 from that peak though still a striking 42.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.02. The company’s market capitalization is $10.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.15 million shares over the past three months.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. NLSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) registered a 0.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.13% in intraday trading to $27.93 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.18%, and it has moved by 0.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.67%. The short interest in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is 18.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.00, which implies an increase of 0.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, NLSN is trading at a discount of -0.25% off the target high and -0.25% off the low.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nielsen Holdings plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) shares have gone up 2.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.87% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.70% this quarter and then jump 8.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $904.55 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $922.05 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $871.05 million and $894 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.80% and then jump by 3.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.90%. While earnings are projected to return 187.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.30% per annum.

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nielsen Holdings plc is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.86 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

Nielsen Holdings plc insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.88%, with the float percentage being 100.26%. Windacre Partnership LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 533 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 98.19 million shares (or 27.29% of all shares), a total value of $2.74 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.35 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $987.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) shares are Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard 500 Index Fund owns about 7.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $222.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.41 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $207.03 million.