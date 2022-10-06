KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.32% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the KKR share is $83.90, that puts it down -77.98 from that peak though still a striking 9.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.51. The company’s market capitalization is $40.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.94 million shares over the past three months.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. KKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) trade information

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) registered a -0.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.32% in intraday trading to $47.14 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.04%, and it has moved by -2.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.58%. The short interest in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is 11.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.69, which implies an increase of 30.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, KKR is trading at a discount of -69.71% off the target high and -20.92% off the low.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KKR & Co. Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) shares have gone down -17.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.51% against -9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then drop -37.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.68 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.51 billion and $2.22 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.20% and then drop by -24.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 64.70%. While earnings are projected to return 116.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.85% per annum.

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for KKR & Co. Inc. is 0.62, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

KKR & Co. Inc. insiders own 13.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.19%, with the float percentage being 64.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 999 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 35.46 million shares (or 4.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.68 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.87 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.6 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $785.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.53 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $687.69 million.