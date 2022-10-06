Is Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -28.01% YTD?

During the recent session, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s traded shares were 2.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.30% or -$3.58. The 52-week high for the SPLK share is $176.66, that puts it down -121.57 from that peak though still a striking 5.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $75.16. The company’s market capitalization is $14.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 million shares over the past three months.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) registered a -4.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.30% in intraday trading to $79.73 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.54%, and it has moved by -4.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.57%. The short interest in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is 4.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $127.95, which implies an increase of 37.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $86.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, SPLK is trading at a discount of -150.85% off the target high and -7.86% off the low.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Splunk Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares have gone down -40.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 167.20% against 1.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.50% this quarter and then jump 97.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $747.55 million as predicted by 28 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 28 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $835.47 million by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.10%. While earnings are projected to return -45.80% in 2022.

SPLK Dividends

Splunk Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 29 and December 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders

Splunk Inc. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.41%, with the float percentage being 89.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 988 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14.56 million shares (or 86.18% of all shares), a total value of $2.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.91 million shares, is of H&f Corporate Investors X, Ltd.’s that is approximately 70.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.77 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 27.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $681.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.61 million, or about 21.33% of the stock, which is worth about $535.77 million.