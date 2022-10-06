Is SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s traded shares were 1.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.48% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the SILV share is $10.13, that puts it down -69.12 from that peak though still a striking 23.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.58. The company’s market capitalization is $869.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 879.05K shares over the past three months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) registered a -1.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.48% in intraday trading to $5.99 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.45%, and it has moved by 13.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.65%. The short interest in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) is 5.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.97 day(s) to cover.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SilverCrest Metals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares have gone down -33.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.75% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then drop -140.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 37.50% in 2022.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

SilverCrest Metals Inc. insiders own 3.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.77%, with the float percentage being 54.46%. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.79 million shares (or 5.33% of all shares), a total value of $69.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.75 million shares, is of Sprott Inc.’s that is approximately 5.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $69.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 5.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.28 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $38.12 million.