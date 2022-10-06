Is Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -25.93% YTD?

During the last session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s traded shares were 3.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.46% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the MLCO share is $12.40, that puts it down -64.46 from that peak though still a striking 46.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.20 million shares over the past three months.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) registered a -2.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.46% in intraday trading to $7.54 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.94%, and it has moved by 49.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.37%. The short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 8.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.48, which implies an increase of 11.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $13.30 respectively. As a result, MLCO is trading at a discount of -76.39% off the target high and 33.69% off the low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares have gone down -1.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.73% against 10.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.20%. While earnings are projected to return 35.80% in 2022.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.40%, with the float percentage being 41.40%. ARGA Investment Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 21.3 million shares (or 4.39% of all shares), a total value of $162.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.99 million shares, is of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 4.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $160.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Value Fund owns about 10.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.91 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $28.21 million.