Is IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s traded shares were 1.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.60% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the IRNT share is $17.00, that puts it down -2598.41 from that peak though still a striking -4.76% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $66.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 969.55K shares over the past three months.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) registered a -12.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.60% in intraday trading to $0.63 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.54%, and it has moved by -68.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.30%. The short interest in IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is 3.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IronNet Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IronNet Inc. (IRNT) shares have gone down -83.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.99% against -5.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.61 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.9 million by the end of Oct 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -362.70% in 2022.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 13 and December 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

IronNet Inc. insiders own 24.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.61%, with the float percentage being 31.15%. KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 5.93% of all shares), a total value of $13.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.83 million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 2.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IronNet Inc. (IRNT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $4.56 million.