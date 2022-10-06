Is International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Hit More of the Losses Given A -76.62% Dip From High?

During the recent session, International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.54% or -$0.84. The 52-week high for the IP share is $56.57, that puts it down -76.62 from that peak though still a striking 2.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.13. The company’s market capitalization is $12.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.10 million shares over the past three months.

International Paper Company (IP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. IP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.43.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) trade information

International Paper Company (IP) registered a -2.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.54% in intraday trading to $32.03 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.49%, and it has moved by -18.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.51%. The short interest in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is 15.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.65, which implies an increase of 23.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.50 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, IP is trading at a discount of -87.32% off the target high and 14.14% off the low.

International Paper Company (IP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that International Paper Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Paper Company (IP) shares have gone down -28.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.25% against 20.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.90% this quarter and then jump 82.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.41 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.56 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.71 billion and $5.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.30% and then jump by 9.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.20%. While earnings are projected to return 391.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.20% per annum.

IP Dividends

International Paper Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for International Paper Company is 1.85, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)’s Major holders

International Paper Company insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.07%, with the float percentage being 87.39%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,184 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 44.12 million shares (or 11.90% of all shares), a total value of $2.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.26 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.63 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Paper Company (IP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $501.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.55 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $394.38 million.