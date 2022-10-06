Is Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.49% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the ABOS share is $15.64, that puts it down -53.79 from that peak though still a striking 70.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.02. The company’s market capitalization is $430.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ABOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) registered a 6.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.49% in intraday trading to $10.17 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.16%, and it has moved by 67.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.57%. The short interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 36.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, ABOS is trading at a discount of -116.32% off the target high and 11.5% off the low.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) shares have gone up 149.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.11% against 1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.00% this quarter and then drop -160.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 2.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.10% per annum.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Major holders

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 15.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.76%, with the float percentage being 92.28%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.77 million shares (or 24.12% of all shares), a total value of $38.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $3.35 million.