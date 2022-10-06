Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK)

During the last session, Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s traded shares were 1.2 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.83% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the CDAK share is $17.15, that puts it down -2156.58 from that peak though still a striking 2.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $18.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 367.86K shares over the past three months.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CDAK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.84.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) trade information

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) registered a -8.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.83% in intraday trading to $0.76 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.88%, and it has moved by -57.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.06%. The short interest in Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) is 1.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 87.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, CDAK is trading at a discount of -1084.21% off the target high and -163.16% off the low.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Codiak BioSciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) shares have gone down -88.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.96% against 1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.20% this quarter and then jump 41.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $540k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $540k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -62.20% in 2022.

CDAK Dividends

Codiak BioSciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s Major holders

Codiak BioSciences Inc. insiders own 0.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.35%, with the float percentage being 79.98%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.36 million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $21.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.61 million shares, is of Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s that is approximately 11.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $1.12 million.