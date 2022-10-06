iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Is Likely To Grow By 86.96% Or More

During the last session, iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s traded shares were 7.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.87% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the IMBI share is $8.17, that puts it down -989.33 from that peak though still a striking 26.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $18.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 155.82K shares over the past three months.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IMBI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) trade information

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) registered a 24.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.87% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.92%, and it has moved by -19.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.18%. The short interest in iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.75, which implies an increase of 86.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, IMBI is trading at a discount of -1366.67% off the target high and -300.0% off the low.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iMedia Brands Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) shares have gone down -86.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.43% against -4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -72.70% this quarter and then jump 34.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $154.45 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $158.52 million by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.90%. While earnings are projected to return 7.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

IMBI Dividends

iMedia Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s Major holders

iMedia Brands Inc. insiders own 17.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.82%, with the float percentage being 34.87%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.99 million shares (or 4.11% of all shares), a total value of $5.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.97 million shares, is of Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $3.09 million.