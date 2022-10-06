If All Goes Well, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Could Shrink By -84.5% Or More

During the recent session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.16% or -$1.15. The 52-week high for the VTYX share is $41.29, that puts it down -17.2 from that peak though still a striking 73.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 587.51K shares over the past three months.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) registered a -3.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.16% in intraday trading to $35.23 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.14%, and it has moved by 51.27% in 30 days. The short interest in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 4.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.44, which implies an increase of 34.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, VTYX is trading at a discount of -84.5% off the target high and 0.65% off the low.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) shares have gone up 169.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.78% against 1.90.

While earnings are projected to return -193.90% in 2022.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. insiders own 4.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.22%, with the float percentage being 104.16%. venBio Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.01 million shares (or 9.86% of all shares), a total value of $68.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.31 million shares, is of Third Point, LLC’s that is approximately 8.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $58.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $5.89 million.