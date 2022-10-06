How Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -95.40% YTD?

During the last session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s traded shares were 9.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.37% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GMBL share is $8.10, that puts it down -4962.5 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $11.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.74 million shares over the past three months.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. GMBL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) registered a 17.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.37% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.32%, and it has moved by -61.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.50%. The short interest in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is 0.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.07, which implies an increase of 85.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.45 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, GMBL is trading at a discount of -837.5% off the target high and -181.25% off the low.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -700.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 265.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.76 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.6 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.8 million and $16.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 67.70% and then drop by -10.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -11.50% in 2022.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 11 and October 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. insiders own 22.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.36%, with the float percentage being 13.36%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 19.36% of all shares), a total value of $0.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.54 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 8.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $51532.0.