Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE)’s traded shares were 3.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 32.87% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the GGE share is $3.80, that puts it down -308.6 from that peak though still a striking 29.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $28.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 81100.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 59.98K shares over the past three months.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) registered a 32.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.87% in intraday trading to $0.93 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -46.15%, and it has moved by -69.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.06%. The short interest in Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) is 7700.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.98, which implies an increase of 68.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.98 and $2.98 respectively. As a result, GGE is trading at a discount of -220.43% off the target high and -220.43% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.60%. While earnings are projected to return 511.10% in 2022.

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

Green Giant Inc. insiders own 44.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.03%, with the float percentage being 0.05%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4831.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $4515.0 in shares.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6970.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6514.0 market value.