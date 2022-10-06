Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s traded shares were 8.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.30% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the GTE share is $2.15, that puts it down -54.68 from that peak though still a striking 54.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $700.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.73 million shares over the past three months.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) registered a 5.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.30% in intraday trading to $1.39 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.10%, and it has moved by 2.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.89%. The short interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is 3.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then drop -7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.80%. While earnings are projected to return 105.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.30% per annum.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. insiders own 2.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.74%, with the float percentage being 28.39%. GMT Capital Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 24.38 million shares (or 6.62% of all shares), a total value of $38.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.27 million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 3.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio owns about 6.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.92 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $3.11 million.