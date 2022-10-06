Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN): Is It Possible To Be Up 88.52% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares were 3.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.36% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the GERN share is $3.06, that puts it down -33.04 from that peak though still a striking 56.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $857.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.76 million shares over the past three months.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Geron Corporation (GERN) registered a -3.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.36% in intraday trading to $2.30 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.88%, and it has moved by -9.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.93%. The short interest in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is 16.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.69 day(s) to cover.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Geron Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Geron Corporation (GERN) shares have gone up 47.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.86% against 1.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -67.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $107k and $80k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.80% and then jump by 37.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.80%. While earnings are projected to return -27.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Geron Corporation insiders own 4.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.52%, with the float percentage being 51.70%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 30.13 million shares (or 7.98% of all shares), a total value of $40.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.58 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $33.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Geron Corporation (GERN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.85 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $12.17 million.