For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.05% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the BBVA share is $7.26, that puts it down -54.8 from that peak though still a striking 16.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.93. The company’s market capitalization is $30.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.69 million shares over the past three months.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) registered a -1.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.05% in intraday trading to $4.69 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.87%, and it has moved by 7.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.10%. The short interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is 1.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) shares have gone down -16.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.90% against 3.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.10%. While earnings are projected to return 37.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.10% per annum.

BBVA Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 0.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.22 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.87%, with the float percentage being 2.87%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 298 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 48.88 million shares (or 0.77% of all shares), a total value of $278.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.36 million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $132.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 34.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $156.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.95 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $99.22 million.