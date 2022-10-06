Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE): Can A Stock That’s Down -87.82% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares were 17.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.30% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the FFIE share is $9.71, that puts it down -1393.85 from that peak though still a striking 9.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $234.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.67 million shares over the past three months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) registered a -7.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.30% in intraday trading to $0.65 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.47%, and it has moved by -35.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.09%. The short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is 29.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares have gone down -85.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -70.07% against 0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.90% this quarter and then jump 31.40% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.25 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -276.80% in 2022.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. insiders own 61.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.91%, with the float percentage being 66.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.72 million shares (or 4.92% of all shares), a total value of $58.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of Anatole Investment Management Limited’s that is approximately 2.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.31 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $11.54 million.