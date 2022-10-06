Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.66% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ENTX share is $4.71, that puts it down -361.76 from that peak though still a striking 3.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $30.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 51410.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 36.55K shares over the past three months.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) trade information

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) registered a -2.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.66% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.94%, and it has moved by -23.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.07%. The short interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) is 57310.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Entera Bio Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) shares have gone down -60.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.02% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.40% this quarter and then jump 38.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -80.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $60k and $165k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.70% and then drop by -45.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.90%. While earnings are projected to return 23.40% in 2022.

ENTX Dividends

Entera Bio Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Major holders

Entera Bio Ltd. insiders own 16.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.07%, with the float percentage being 20.35%. Knoll Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.48 million shares (or 8.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.35 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.4 million.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17597.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17948.0 market value.