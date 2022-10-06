Does SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Still Look Attractive After A -0.65% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s traded shares were 5.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.25% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SLQT share is $14.40, that puts it down -1677.78 from that peak though still a striking 13.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $146.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.19 million shares over the past three months.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) registered a 8.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.25% in intraday trading to $0.81 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.65%, and it has moved by -26.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.53%. The short interest in SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) is 5.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.28 day(s) to cover.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,050.00% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200.61 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $156 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $188.45 million and $149.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.50% and then jump by 4.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -340.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -9.70% per annum.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

SelectQuote Inc. insiders own 18.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.02%, with the float percentage being 78.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.69 million shares (or 11.98% of all shares), a total value of $54.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.68 million shares, is of Brookside Equity Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 10.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $49.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.11 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $7.7 million.