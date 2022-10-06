Does Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Still Look Attractive After A 0.16% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.46% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the ABR share is $20.74, that puts it down -72.98 from that peak though still a striking 6.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 million shares over the past three months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) trade information

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) registered a -3.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.46% in intraday trading to $11.99 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.16%, and it has moved by -14.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.49%. The short interest in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is 6.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) shares have gone down -27.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -2.49% against -3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.40% this quarter and then drop -19.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.9 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.47 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $58.77 million and $64.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.20% and then jump by 41.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.00%. While earnings are projected to return 66.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

ABR Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s Major holders

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. insiders own 2.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.27%, with the float percentage being 44.33%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 341 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14.88 million shares (or 9.29% of all shares), a total value of $253.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $160.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.47 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $45.52 million.