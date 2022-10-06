Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) After A -4.25% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.93% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ZVO share is $2.48, that puts it down -1553.33 from that peak though still a striking 13.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $5.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 862.45K shares over the past three months.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5.00. ZVO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) trade information

Zovio Inc (ZVO) registered a -6.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.93% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.25%, and it has moved by -41.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.87%. The short interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 97.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ZVO is trading at a discount of -3233.33% off the target high and -3233.33% off the low.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zovio Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zovio Inc (ZVO) shares have gone down -82.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.55% against 13.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.63 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.20%. While earnings are projected to return 16.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ZVO Dividends

Zovio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)’s Major holders

Zovio Inc insiders own 6.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.09%, with the float percentage being 59.16%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.61 million shares (or 7.67% of all shares), a total value of $2.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.45 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 7.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zovio Inc (ZVO) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 3.59% of the stock, which is worth about $1.0 million.