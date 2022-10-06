Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) After A 8.60% Jump In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s traded shares were 0.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.00% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the SYPR share is $4.37, that puts it down -122.96 from that peak though still a striking 12.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.71. The company’s market capitalization is $44.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30780.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 51.58K shares over the past three months.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SYPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) trade information

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) registered a -3.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.00% in intraday trading to $1.96 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.60%, and it has moved by 6.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.84%. The short interest in Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) is 71110.0 shares and it means that shorts have 3.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.25, which implies a decrease of -56.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $1.25 respectively. As a result, SYPR is trading at a premium of 36.22% off the target high and 36.22% off the low.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.50%. While earnings are projected to return 60.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

SYPR Dividends

Sypris Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s Major holders

Sypris Solutions Inc. insiders own 48.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.49%, with the float percentage being 33.72%. Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.84 million shares (or 83.01% of all shares), a total value of $4.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 40.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 8.60% of the stock, which is worth about $0.51 million.