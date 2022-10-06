Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) Is Up 24.59% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -45.34% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -35.38% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the CYCN share is $3.05, that puts it down -400.0 from that peak though still a striking 24.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $43.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 79610.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 128.00K shares over the past three months.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CYCN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) registered a -35.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -35.38% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.60%, and it has moved by 7.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.80%. The short interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 93.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, CYCN is trading at a discount of -2195.08% off the target high and -555.74% off the low.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) shares have gone down -21.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.88% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.20% this quarter and then jump 24.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -70.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $150k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.5 million and $533k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -90.00% and then drop by -71.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.20%. While earnings are projected to return 48.40% in 2022.

CYCN Dividends

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 5.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.24%, with the float percentage being 53.13%. Slate Path Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.16 million shares (or 16.47% of all shares), a total value of $4.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.39 million shares, is of MFN Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $0.51 million.