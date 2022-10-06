Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) Fell -40.26%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the recent session, Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the GLW share is $43.47, that puts it down -38.57 from that peak though still a striking 7.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.98. The company’s market capitalization is $27.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.51 million shares over the past three months.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. GLW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) trade information

Corning Incorporated (GLW) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.16% in intraday trading to $31.37 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.64%, and it has moved by -4.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.12%. The short interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is 20.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.22, which implies an increase of 20.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, GLW is trading at a discount of -40.26% off the target high and -14.76% off the low.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Corning Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Corning Incorporated (GLW) shares have gone down -12.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.25% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.40% this quarter and then jump 5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.74 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.8 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.90%. While earnings are projected to return 138.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.42% per annum.

GLW Dividends

Corning Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Corning Incorporated is 1.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s Major holders

Corning Incorporated insiders own 10.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.20%, with the float percentage being 80.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,487 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 92.75 million shares (or 10.98% of all shares), a total value of $3.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corning Incorporated (GLW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $810.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.28 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $637.96 million.